Lennon and Maisy Stella: Where are the 'Nashville' Stars Today?

Lennon and Maisy Stella found themselves in the spotlight, and on Good Morning America, when their cover of Robyn's "Call Your Girlfriend" went viral on their YouTube channel. Their channel has over 100 million views and over 700 thousand subscribers.

Lennon and Maisy are the daughters of MaryLynne and Brad Stella, who have their own duo, The Stellas. They were born in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada, but they now live in Nashville, Tennessee. Being born into a musical family, the girls have been singing and playing instruments their whole lives.

In 2012, the sisters began staring as Maddie and Daphne Conrad on the hit TV show Nashville. Lennon plays Maddie, the daughter of Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and Deacon Claybourne (Charles Esten), though Teddy Conrad (Eric Close) is her legal father in the TV series. Maisy plays Daphne, the other daughter of Jaymes and Conrad. The show ran for six seasons on CMT.

Lennon and Maisy's performance of The Lumineers song "Ho Hey" on Nashville was released to radio by ABC. It became the most added song in the nation and hit the Top 40 Billboard chart. It is also the most downloaded song from the TV series.

The Stellas also presented the Pinnacle Award to Taylor Swift at the CMA Awards in 2013.

They have performed all over the world, have had a No. 1 song on the Swiss iTunes chart, and have a certified Gold single. They've played everywhere from The White House lawn to The Grand Ole Opry.

Older sister Lennon is now 21 years old and has found success as a solo artist. You can find her performing at Bonaroo or on her Instagram page playing her guitar and singing songs from her room.

Maisy is now 17 years old and has released original music for a Dreamworks film. Her Instagram page is full of her wonderful photography skills, her interest in filmography, and videos of her playing her piano.

The Stella family is not short of talent or success. You can keep up with Lennon and Maisy on their social media platforms and their Spotify accounts.

