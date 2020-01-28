The Haunted Magnolia Hotel is One of the Coolest, Creepiest Stays in Texas

After six long years of renovations, the The Haunted Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas is welcoming guests for overnight stays on the historic second floor where you'll get to experience some paranormal activity from resident ghosts. Visitors will be able to view the original wood frame portion of the hotel and possibly some of the resident spirits.

The hotel was founded in 1850, starting out as a two-room log cabin by the co-founder of Seguin, Texas Ranger, James Campbell. After changing owners over the years, the hotel was vacant for twenty years before current owners Jim and Erin Ghedi took over in 2013. They were committed to restoring the hotel to its 1800s glory. The old hotel was even featured on the 2012 list of Most Endangered Places.

Apparently, during construction over the past few years, they lost contractors because of all of the paranormal activity going on in the building. In fact, the Ghedis hired a Texas psychic to help identify all of the ghosts in the building. The owners refused to let this affect their progress and with the help of the psychic, the hotel has been able to coexist with the spirits residing within its walls. A total of 13 spirits have been identified.

Read More: 10 Most Haunted Places in the Texas Hill Country

The hotel website even features on an entire page devoted to some of their spirits. There are multiple women and children and even a murderer: William Faust. In 1874, Faust, a guest of the hotel, stole the owner's horse and rode to New Braunfels where he killed a young girl, Emma Voelcker, and attacked his wife. Faust was shot through the courthouse window during his conviction. Now, some say he can be seen as one of the ghosts who haunt the Magnolia. Do you dare spend the night with a convicted murderer?

The haunted hotel warns that the ghost tours are not for the faint of heart, so make sure you know what you're in for before making a reservation. There's a limit to four guests per reservation with the entire suite costing $249 plus tax per night. Hurry up and book your room now because tours are selling out fast!

This article was originally published in July of 2019.

Now Watch: 10 of Country Music's Most Haunted Places