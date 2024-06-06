Magnet Fisherman Discovers Safe With $100K In Park Lake

Money. Moolah. Bucks. Cheese. Cheddar. Banknotes. Bills. Dollars. Coins. However you say it, you know what it is when payday comes. James Kane and Barbie Agostini hit the motherlode when they happened upon a safe while "magnet fishing."

"What the heck is magnet fishing?" Well, magnet fishing is actually a whole to-do, believe it or not. Put simply, as the Amazing Magnets website so wonderfully abridged: "Magnet fishing is a unique and increasingly popular hobby that involves using a powerful magnet to retrieve metallic objects from bodies of water." It seems self-explanatory, but it can be a rather involved hobby.

Anyway, back to our couple of the hour! James Kane and Barbie Agostini were "fishing" in Corona Park when they found a safe with $100,000 in it! In this economy, that may as well be a million dollars falling from the sky!

A New York City couple made the catch of a lifetime when they discovered a safe containing approx $100k while magnet fishing in a pond in Queens. James Kane and Barbara Agostini, who document their magnet fishing finds on social media, said they've never found anything like… pic.twitter.com/AiCKK8Idxy — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) June 6, 2024

The good news? They found a cool thing! The bad news? Most of the money inside is waterlogged to heck and back, effectively destroyed.

"It was two stacks of freaking hundreds. Big stacks," Kane told NY1. Sensing something suspicious, the pair called local police to get their opinion. The police agreed that the discovery was likely (predictably) stolen goods. But since nobody's stupid enough to claim a potentially stolen underwater safe as their own, our fortunate couple gets to keep it!

I'd be so hurt. I sincerely doubt the bank can even reimburse any of it if the money is in that bad of a state. But something else is bothering me more. Why did this couple agree to have this publicized? I'll be the first to admit I have streaks of paranoia. If I ever hit the lottery and become a multi-millionaire overnight, you'll never see me again. Two or three people will know and benefit from it, but beyond that? Call me Casper.

Seriously, haven't they watched a single episode of Ozark? Or read any book where the first chapter would begin with them finding the safe and end with them dying horribly?

Not that the money is any good, but you never know! Maybe someone has a deeper connection to that safe than you think...