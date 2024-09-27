Maggie Smith Dies At 89 As 'Harry Potter' And 'Downton Abbey' Fans Mourn

Maggie Smith, one of England's most notable actresses, has passed away at 89. Per BBC, her sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, confirmed Smith's passing to the outlet in a statement. "It is with great sadness we have to announce the death of Dame Maggie Smith. She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother," the statement begins.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days. We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Sitting here and listing all of Smith's accolades could fill Wide Open Country's article quota for the rest of the day. Most people know her as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise. For some, she's best known for her Downton Abbey role as Violet Crawley. However, Smith's Hollywood credentials speak louder than any one role: she's a two-time Oscar winner, four-time Emmy winner, the recipient of three Golden Globes, five BAFTA awards, six Laurence Olivier awards, and a Tony award.

Maggie Smith Has Passed Away, Leaving Behind One Of The Most Iconic Legacies Between Film and Television

Across social media, people mourned the iconic actress, remembering her vast library of work. "Everyone will be talking about Harry Potter and Downton. But early years Maggie Smith was so so good," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented.

"Probably the only time you'll see me referring to this movie series since jk's fall... but maggie smith in these movies was just so good. she gave such an amazing performance in every film, it was always so comforting to see her... she will be so missed," another user commented. Personally, Smith's passing affected me as someone who grew up watching and being captivated by her performances.

So, they say you never attach yourself to any celebrity. But, Smith was strong, distinctive, and never shrunk no matter who was onscreen with her. It takes an unheard level of talent to achieve the greatness she left us with. Rest in Peace, Maggie Smith. Hollywood won't be the same without you.