Mae Estes refuses to settle for less than she deserves on "I Quit Smokin'," a whip-smart barn-burner about seeing right through a no-good lothario at the bar.

"You been working this old bar just like your own it/ Making a to-do list and we both know I'm on it," Estes sings. "I could drive you crazy, baby/ You could drive me mad/ But you ain't offered nothin' that I ain't already had/ As I high as you could take me, it ain't ever worth the low/ I quit smokin' that stuff you're rollin' a long long time, a long long time ago."

Estes calls the tune a "coming of age anthem."

"One of my favorite things about music is the way it can be interpreted so differently by each listener, so I hope everyone gets whatever they want to get out of 'I Quit Smokin'.' To me, it's a coming of age anthem about not settling for less than you deserve," Estes tells Wide Open Country. "This song is an absolute blast with my band, and as I add more tour dates to the calendar, I'm so excited for people to have this released version before coming to sing it with me at my live shows. It's a little less 'traditional' than my previous release, but somehow still feels fresh and familiar to me at the same time."

Listen to "I Quit Smokin'" below.

The Hope, Ark.-native, who grew up idolizing artists such as Lee Ann Womack and Keith Whitley, previously released "Thinkin Bout Cheatin'" and "Roses."

"I Quit Smokin'" is available for pre-order here.

