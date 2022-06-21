Mae Estes refuses to settle for less than she deserves on "I Quit Smokin'," a whip-smart barn-burner about seeing right through a no-good lothario at the bar.
"You been working this old bar just like your own it/ Making a to-do list and we both know I'm on it," Estes sings. "I could drive you crazy, baby/ You could drive me mad/ But you ain't offered nothin' that I ain't already had/ As I high as you could take me, it ain't ever worth the low/ I quit smokin' that stuff you're rollin' a long long time, a long long time ago."
Estes calls the tune a "coming of age anthem."
The Hope, Ark.-native, who grew up idolizing artists such as Lee Ann Womack and Keith Whitley, previously released "Thinkin Bout Cheatin'" and "Roses."
"I Quit Smokin'" is available for pre-order here.
