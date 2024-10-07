Madonna Mourns The Loss Of Christopher Ciccone In Heartfelt Tribute

Madonna is going through a terrible time right now. The music icon lost her brother Christopher Ciccone, who passed away from cancer.

Ciccone died on October 4 from cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones and his husband, Ray Thacker. Madonna confirmed the passing of her brother in a heartfelt tribute to his passing. They may have had their ups and downs, but at the end of the day, they were family.

Madonna said that she and her brother shared a certain orbit and bond. Anyone with a brother or sister knows what she means.

She wrote, "My brother Christopher is gone."

"He was the closest human to me for so long. [It's] hard to explain our bond," she continued. "But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo." The singer focused on dance as the recurring theme of their lives. She said they "danced through the madness of our childhood." She added, "In fact dance was a kind of superglue that held us together."

Madonna Mourns Brother

"Discovering Dance in our small Midwestern town saved me and then my brother came along, and it saved him too," the "Vogue" singer wrote. "My ballet Teacher, also named Christopher- created a safe space for my brother to be Gay. [A] word that was not spoken or even whispered where we lived."

Madonna said her brother joined her in the Big Apple. While there, the siblings honed their talents.

Madonna wrote, "And again we took each other's hands, and we danced through the madness of New York City! We devoured Art and Music And Film like hungry animals we were in the epicenter of all of these things exploding."

"We defied the Roman Catholic Church, The Police, the Moral Majority and all Authority figures that got in the way of artistic freedom!"

The siblings also had their downs from time to time.

Madonna wrote, "My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him."

She continued, "The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together."

But in the end, they were family. They danced.