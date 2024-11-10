Madman Attacks Convent Killing Monk And Injuring 7 Others While Shouting "I Am Jesus Christ"

A madman broke into the Friary of Santo Espiritu del Monte in Spain and attacked the resident monks, while shouting, "I am Jesus Christ."

On Saturday, the individual jumped over the perimeter wall of the monastery around 10 am, according to The Mirror. His attacks have left one killed and three hospitalized, with others injured. This occurred in Valencia, where the locals are still recovering from the devastating floods.

The outlet reported that the police are still on the lookout for the crazed assaulter in the mountains near the site. It is currently unclear why the attack happened, and if the attacker was under any sort of influence. It is believed, however, that the attacker was suffering with mental health issues.

The attacker went room to room "with the intention of killing them," according to Salvador Cost, Gilet's mayor. He left one friar, 76, with severe head injuries who later died in the hospital.

Alongside screaming that he's Jesus Christ, the man also claimed that his actions were "in the name of God."

Not the second coming anyone expected, for sure.

The convent shared a statement to express the shared suffering of the victims, "With the injuries on their bodies and the pain in their souls caused by what they have experienced, which undoubtedly leaves a deep mark on people."

"We also pray that the aggressor may be aware of the damage and be able to rectify a behavior that is not at all typical of the human condition," the statement continued. "This event is also asking all of us brothers to be more attentive to prevent people who could cause damage of any kind from entering our fraternities, and thus to know how to take care of each other."

The attack continued until one of the clergy stopped the so-called Son of God. After a series of punches and kicks, the man ran off into the mountains.

I hope the convent can continue to practice in peace and can recover from the shocking attack and death of their own.