Macklemore Garners Backlash For Starting "F--K America" Chant At Concert

Usually, the last musician I would think of associated with the word "controversy" is Macklemore. However, Macklemore ignited a firestorm online when he made a harsh proclamation in the middle of one of his performances. It was during a "Palestine Will Live Forever" festival the artist was hosting that the statement was made. Macklemore simply stated "F--k America" to a Seattle crowd, who applauded the sentiment.

LANGUAGE WARNING: Crowd erupts in cheers as rapper Macklemore says f**k America during his concert last night - the same country that made him a millionaire from making music.



Hey Macklemore, go try making your music in another country and see how it goes. Leave! pic.twitter.com/M5Sv1Qm0Ub — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) September 22, 2024

The above user's comments notwithstanding, that video captures the divisive moment. "Straight up, say it. I'm not gonna stop you. I'm not gonna stop you," Macklemore begins. "F--k America." The proceeds of the festival went to various groups, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees. Additionally, Macklemore released a song, "Hind's Hall," that references the "Columbia University building that students occupied and renamed in honor of a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in the Israel-Gaza war," per the New York Post.

As the Palestine/Israel conflict has been a major point of contention among people, Macklemore's comments quickly blew up online. His comments and actions have courted both positive and negative responses. "These celebrities need to be taken down to the level of regular Americans... make them get a real job and see how it actually works," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user stated.

Macklemore Courts Controversy During A Recent Concert

"So sad, I liked him... how can anyone say 'F' America. Even if you think it's filled with problems, don't you want to fix it instead of writing it off. This is the only country that can be made into whatever we want if we put the work in," another user states, condemning Macklemore's comments.

"Macklemore, first rapper and celebrity to be donate all proceeds from pro Palestinian song 'Hind's Hall' to UNRWA for humanitarian aid in Gaza. While other celebrities are afraid to speak up for Gaza to protect their interests," another user says in support of Macklemore's actions.

"I love this song so much, it's not just a song, it's so much more, it feels like hope and truth and revolution and chance thanks so much again. You're a true artist and you're making art that MATTERS," says another supporter. Needless to say, Macklemore has caused an ongoing stir that continues to make its impact felt.