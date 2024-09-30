Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant Speaks Out After Daughter's Hospitalization

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Johnny Van Zant is grateful to fans for all of their support during a difficult personal tragedy. His daughter ended up in the hospital needing emergency treatment.

In a video posted on his social media, Van Zant explained that doctors diagnosed his daughter Taylor with a cavernomas, or cerebral cavernous malformation. It's basically a group of irregular blood vessels in the brain. They can cause a brain bleed.

"Due to your prayer and the will of God, she is at our house now and resting," he said.

Van Zandt also captioned the post with a thanks for fans. He wrote, "Happy Sunday! My gosh do I appreciate you all more than words could express. I know every week I ask for prayers for others but needing them for my own family is a feeling I'm new to. I thank everyone so much for your concerns and sweet words since the news of my daughter came out. I am also very grateful for the fans understanding in the cancelling of shows so I could be with her. The past week has been a whirlwind of emotions but reading all your hopeful messages and comments really helped lift my spirits. Keep praying for Taylor during this time of transition."

Johnny Van Zant Speaks Out

He also asked for prayers for the band's bus driver. He wrote, "Brad, who has been our bus driver, is still in need of serious prayer. He wrecked on his scooter in the beginning of the week and has been in the ICU since. He's a great young man, he has a family and a new baby so we need him to be healed up and doing better."

Finally, the rocker acknowledged Hurricane Helene and the damage fans have experienced. He wrote, "I know so many of you are now dealing with damages, devastation and even losses after this storm. I know for those affected, things may not return precisely as they were, but they will begin to settle down. Let's all pray for those affected."

Van Zant is thankful for his daughter's team of doctors and medical staff. He said that she has a long ways to go.

"We're in a lot better position than we thought we were in the beginning, so keep saying the prayers for Taylor. I can't thank you enough. It means everything to me and my family."