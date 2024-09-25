Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancels Concert So Johnny Van Zant Can Be At His Daughter's Side

Fans of the great Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd are worried. The group abruptly called off a concert in Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday, September 24. Their legendary frontman, Johnny Van Zant, needed to rush to his daughter's side, per kshe95.com. She reportedly was experiencing a "medical emergency."

A brief, sketchy statement was put out on Lynyrd Skynyrd's social media accounts. It read, "Early this morning, Johnny Van Zant was informed his daughter must undergo emergency surgery. Johnny has asked all fans to pray for a successful procedure and recovery."

People who had tickets for the canceled concert will get their money back. The band is presently joining up with ZZ Top for the Sharp Dressed Simple Man tour. The statement that was released referenced updates about future performances "in the coming days."

With so little information available, all anyone can do is wait for more details and hope that everything works out well for Johnny and his daughter.

Although Lynyrd Skynyrd's Plans Are On Hold Right At The Moment, Ideas Are Reportedly In The Pipeline

There Has Been Some Unspecific Talk About Releasing A New Lynyrd Skynyrd Album

Per blabbermouth.net, Rickey Medlocke, the band's guitarist, reportedly told rock station 102.3 WBAB in July that there could potentially be a new Lynyrd Skynyrd album. It would be a tribute to the late Gary Rossington, their guitarist.

They have not released a new album since 2012's Last Of A Dyin' Breed.

Per NPR, Rossington died in 2023 at the age of 71. He was the "last surviving original member" of the group. At the time, a statement was issued on Facebook that read in part, "It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today. Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does."

Lynyrd Skynyrd Is In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

They Were Inducted In 2006

The Rock & Roll Hall OF Fame's website sums up this extraordinary band in these words: "Lynyrd Skynyrd's story is one of desire, fate, extraordinary talent, and survival."

How true!