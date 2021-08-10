Lyft Driver Arrested in Attack on Country Singer Clare Dunn

Editor's note: This story includes details and a photo of a physical assault.

A Nashville Lyft driver has been arrested and charged for misdemeanor assault after allegedly attacking country singer Clare Dunn.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested Albert Boakye early Tuesday (Aug. 10) morning, reports WKRN.

According to the arrest warrant, Dunn was picked up by Boakye around 12:30 a.m. on June 26 from First Avenue North in downtown Nashville for a ride to her home. According to the report, Dunn alerted the driver that he'd missed the turn to her street, after which the driver became angry and stopped the vehicle. The report states that the driver grabbed Dunn by the shirt and pulled her out of the vehicle, then grabbed her by the neck and threw her to the ground before driving off.

Dunn was left with facial injuries and bruises. She shared a photo of herself following the attack along with a message on social media.

"This is hard for me to post and share, but i share this ONLY to say if it can happen to me, it can happen to you," Dunn wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the messages, calls, and texts over the weekend. I am so very appreciative of everyone's love and support."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Dunn shared her experience.

"This has been hell," Dunn says. "I don't want anyone else to go through it. Even if it just can keep one girl or one guy from going through this ... he knew what he was doing. He hit 'complete the ride' after it was done. I didn't take a screenshot of his license information during the ride. All of that goes away when a ride is completed. All I had was a little tiny profile picture and his first name. It's a slow process if you don't have all that info."

The "Tuxedo" singer says she's still dealing with the emotional and mental trauma of the attack.

"I wake up a couple of times throughout the night thinking I heard something -- like someone's at my back door," Dunn says.

Dunn will release her EP In This Kind of Light, featuring "Holding Out for a Cowboy," on Friday, Aug. 13.