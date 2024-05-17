Luke Combs Wins ACM Award For Single Of The Year, But Fans Aren't Happy: "Should Of Been Morgan"

"Fast Car" is the song that keeps on giving for Luke Combs. The singer took home the ACM Award for Single of The Year for the song. However, some fans aren't happy.

They don't have an issue with Combs' singing. It's more of the fact that Combs' song was a cover. One person wrote, "Single of the Year Winner: Luke Combs 'Fast Car' Who should have won: Morgan Wade '27 Club.'"

Another person called the ACM Awards "a joke ! Fast car is not country by any means." Yet another wrote, "I love Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman and his version is so good but there were some awesome songs and singers in the category. I would have loved to see a new song win single of the year and not a remake but , just my opinion."

One person called out Combs not accepting the award, writing, "Is it just me or did a lot of the big names quit coming when the ACMs went WOKE!!!"

However, most simply thought that Morgan Wallen should have one. One wrote, "Should have been Morgan's, Last Night." Another wrote, "Still not a country song!" Yet another wrote, "Should of been Morgan."

Luke Combs Talks Inspiration For Song

Meanwhile, Combs is a big fan of the song. He said hearing it as a child inspired him. "When I was 5 years old, my dad and I would be in his truck, and he would always play music for me. He had a Tracy Chapman cassette tape, and 'Fast Car' is one of the first songs I remember," he told People. "I've always been a huge fan of it and think of my dad and our time together when I hear it."

He continued, "It opened up new doors for me that I had never had opened before, but I'm honestly just glad the song moved back in the spotlight and got introduced to a new audience that may have never heard it before. It's one of those songs that should be around forever, so I'm thankful it got a new life."

Combs was surprised at how successful the song would be, saying, "I always thought it was one of the best songs of all time, so I guess I shouldn't be too surprised, but there's nothing like Tracy's version, so I thought it would just be a nice complement to the original but never really expected mine to take off quite the way it did."