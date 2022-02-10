Luke Combs has been teasing his fans throughout the months, slowly releasing snippets of his new music from his upcoming album. In addition to working hard to finish the album, the singer is set to tour in the UK and Canada, and is also preparing to hit the road for his US stadium tour. The Luke Combs Stadium Tour features several special guests including Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zack Bryan.
Keeping us on our toes for the epic show, the "Doin' This" singer decided to surprise his fans by covering his tourmate Wade's current single, "Wilder Days" while at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This location is set to be the first stop for the upcoming tour.
Holding an acoustic guitar while in front of a microphone, you can hear the country music songwriter spin his own version of the song. He posted the video on Instagram, captioning it, "Here's a little bit of "Wilder Days" by my tour mate @morganwademusic!" Wade commented on the singer's video, showing several hearts, praising hands, and fire emojis!
The cover showcases Combs' unique vocal style and guitar skills. His cover included an introduction to their tour announcement. The video features
Combs in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, singing his rendition of "Wilder Days." The clip then shows Wade, Bryan and Johnson singing one another's songs.
Luke Combs 2022 Tour:
- March 11, 2022 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro
- March 12, 2022 -- Dublin, Ireland @ C2C Festival at 3Arena
- March 13, 2022 -- London, England @ C2C Festival at The O2
- March 20, 2022 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
- March 21, 2022 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
- March 24, 2022 -- Ottawa, Ont @ Canadian Tire Centre
- March 26, 2022 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
- March 28, 2022 -- Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
- March 30, 2022 -- London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens
- March 31, 2022 -- London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens
- May 1, 2022 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach
Luke Combs US Stadium Tour:
- May 21, 2022 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
- June 4, 2022 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
- July 7, 2022 -- Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival
- July 9, 2022 -- Ottawa, Ont. @ RBC Bluesfest
- July 23, 2022 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest
- July 30, 2022 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium