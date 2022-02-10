Luke Combs has been teasing his fans throughout the months, slowly releasing snippets of his new music from his upcoming album. In addition to working hard to finish the album, the singer is set to tour in the UK and Canada, and is also preparing to hit the road for his US stadium tour. The Luke Combs Stadium Tour features several special guests including Morgan Wade, Cody Johnson, and Zack Bryan.

Keeping us on our toes for the epic show, the "Doin' This" singer decided to surprise his fans by covering his tourmate Wade's current single, "Wilder Days" while at the Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. This location is set to be the first stop for the upcoming tour.

Holding an acoustic guitar while in front of a microphone, you can hear the country music songwriter spin his own version of the song. He posted the video on Instagram, captioning it, "Here's a little bit of "Wilder Days" by my tour mate @morganwademusic!" Wade commented on the singer's video, showing several hearts, praising hands, and fire emojis!

The cover showcases Combs' unique vocal style and guitar skills. His cover included an introduction to their tour announcement. The video features

Combs in Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, singing his rendition of "Wilder Days." The clip then shows Wade, Bryan and Johnson singing one another's songs.

Luke Combs 2022 Tour:

March 11, 2022 -- Glasgow, Scotland @ C2C Festival at The SSE Hydro

March 12, 2022 -- Dublin, Ireland @ C2C Festival at 3Arena

March 13, 2022 -- London, England @ C2C Festival at The O2

March 20, 2022 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 21, 2022 -- Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

March 24, 2022 -- Ottawa, Ont @ Canadian Tire Centre

March 26, 2022 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

March 28, 2022 -- Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

March 30, 2022 -- London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

March 31, 2022 -- London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

May 1, 2022 -- Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

Luke Combs US Stadium Tour:

May 21, 2022 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

June 4, 2022 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 7, 2022 -- Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2022 -- Ottawa, Ont. @ RBC Bluesfest

July 23, 2022 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30, 2022 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

