Luke Combs Under Fire About Hurricane Relief Donations, Has Quick To The Point Response

After Hurricane Helene, many homes, lives, and businesses were left devastated in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina, and other areas around the Southeast. In response, numerous artists stepped up, putting together relief funds. However, people have started to question where these hurricane relief donations have actually been spent, but Luke Combs is happy to put people's minds to rest.

The Concert for Caroline, put on by Combs, Eric Church, James Taylor, and Billy Strings, raised a huge $24 million for the hurricane relief fund. However, people aren't convinced it's gone to actually helping people. Typically, they have taken to social media to call them out on it.

A tweet posted on X called out Combs and Church on the spending. "Helene storm victims of North Carolina want to know where the 24 million dollars that was raised in this benefit concert is at. They are wondering why people are sleeping in tents almost a month after this concert." she posted. It's a fair point. Many of the victims are still struggling with the effects of the devastation.

Luke Combs Breaks Down The Hurricane Relief Spending

However, Combs was quick to reply, assuring them that it hadn't been wasted or kept. In a separate tweet on X, he reveals just where the $24 million went. He explains "The portion of proceeds that I raised were split evenly between Manna Food Bank in Buncombe County, Second Harvest Food Bank of Watagua County, Samaritans Purse, and Eblen Charities. All hyperlocal 501c3 Charities originating and operating in WNC."

Hopefully, this will put some people's minds to rest. I think many people struggle to realize just how much the damage from a hurricane can cost. Even though $24 million may seem like a phenomenal amount, really, it barely scratches the surface. Often, hurricane relief can rack up costs in the billions, with infrastructure, homes, businesses, and more needing to be replaced, not to mention the food. Supplies needed to keep hungry families from starving can rack up the numbers quickly.

Hurricane Helene destroyed over 100,000 homes in Western North Carolina alone. Consequently, this kind of devastation will take a long time to clear. Many teams of people and resources will be needed from both the government and private funds like these. These things aren't cleared up overnight.