Luke Combs Announces 'Middle Of Somewhere' Tour With Jordan Davis, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wade

Luke Combs is officially hitting the road! The country singer announced on social media his Middle Of Somewhere Tour which will feature support from Jordan Davis. The tour, which begins on September 2, will also feature special guests Lainey Wilson, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Morgan Wade on select dates.

Through Instagram, the CMA Entertainer of the Year stated, "What's up guys, Luke here, I'm super excited to announce the Middle Of Somewhere Tour, these tour dates are going to finish out the year for me." He also noted that he wanted to make sure and keep ticket prices down, saying he was setting the prices at a pre-inflation in order for fans to be able to afford to see him on tour.

"I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets," the country music star stated. "So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really, really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can't wait to see you on the road!"

Tickets for the show will be available for pre-sale starting on Wednesday, May 4 with Ticketmaster Verified fans and general on sale starting Friday, May 6.

The "Doin' This" singer recently announced the name of his third studio album, Growin' Up, set to be released on June 24. He released his new song, "Tomorrow Me" the day after the album announcement on April 21.

Middle of Somewhere Tour

Sept. 2 -- Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater?

Sept. 3 -- Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater?

Sept. 16 -- Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Sept. 17 -- Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Sept. 22 -- Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 23 -- Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Sept. 30 -- Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Oct. 1 -- Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

Oct. 14 -- Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum^

Oct. 15 -- Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum^

Oct. 21 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center^

Oct. 22 -- Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center^

Oct. 28 -- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center^

Oct. 29 -- Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center^

Nov. 4 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Nov. 5 -- Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena^

Nov. 12 -- Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center#

Nov. 14 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

Nov. 15 -- Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena#

Nov. 17 -- Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center#

Nov. 18 -- Montreal, QC @ Center Bell#

Nov. 21 -- London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens#

Nov. 22 -- London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens#

Dec. 9 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center%

Dec. 10 -- Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center%

? Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%Jordan Davis and more TBA

