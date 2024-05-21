Luke Combs Took A Fall During A Concert But It Somehow Makes Him Infinitely More Likable

If what happened to Luke Combs during a recent concert in San Francisco happened to me? I'd die. I'd stay on the ground and shrivel up into nothingness. Luke Combs was at Levi's Stadium, gearing up to sing "Beer Never Broke My Heart." He was happy, fans were vibing, it was a great time. Until he fell.

To bust out another Toy Story reference, Luke Combs fell... with style. That left foot started sliding and disaster followed it. But maybe winning Single of the Year at the ACM Awards gave Combs the strength to make the best of a bad situation. There's a lot of character in this mishap, if you're looking for it. Combs isn't angry and doesn't storm off, grumbling about how the stage shouldn't have been slippery and ruined his moment.

He slides, lets everyone know he's good, and gets up and struts his stuff. When you're this effortlessly classy, people take notice.

Luke Combs Fell During A Concert, But It Only Showed Why He's So Beloved

"After further review the runner is SAFE," one TikTok user jokes. Everyone's having a good time; the fans love it, and I'm sure it's great PR for Combs, too!

"I almost slipped on boot one time. love you Luke the best number one country singer!" She almost slipped on boot, y'all. It's a matter of national security. (I'm sorry. I'm the last person who should make fun of people and their grammar.)

"What's with the celebrities falling on stage ?? seems to be happening to all of them.!!" It's been a bit of a pattern recently, yes. But to phrase it as a clickbaity YouTube video is hilarious to me. On a serious note, Luke Combs is slowly making his case for the "Most Wholesome Man In Country Music" award I desperately wish existed. He gives money to support kids with cancer, he falls with grace — what more could you ask of a person?

To conclude, I want to quote another TikTok comment that spoke to me spiritually.

"Slippery little sucker."

Art comes in many splendid forms, folks. I'm not even going to articulate why I thought that comment was so funny. It's time to utilize those critical thinking skills!