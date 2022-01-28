Luke Combs Shares New Unreleased Songs 'Tomorrow Me' and '5 Leaf Clover'

Luke Combs decided to tease his fans one more time, surprising them with unreleased versions of "Tomorrow Me" and "5 Leaf Clover." The singer is getting ready to release this third studio album but wanted to make sure he kept his fans on their toes. Combs sharred snippets of the new songs on his Twitter, saying "Another little taste of something y'all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon."

Combs can be heard singing, "Tomorrow Me ain't gonna like the way things go tonight / if I let you in and think that it'll be different thing time / so maybe we should let yesterday be / cause I got to live with Tomorrow Me."

Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon pic.twitter.com/wf4IIAak5s — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 28, 2022

In "5 Leaf Clover" the country music star sings, "I know I'm a lucky man / but I ain't sure why I am / Cause it ain't like anyone deserves the world in the palm of their hand / I've hit my knees, thankful as can be / But the one thing I can't get over / how'd a guy like me, who've been fine with three / whined up with a five-leaf clover."

Combs reportedly began working on his new project in March 2021 but has yet to announce an official release date. Other unreleased songs that could possibly make the album include "Good Ol' Days," "Ever Mine," "See Me Now," and "We Still Drink Beer."

The new album will follow his 2x Platinum 2019 album, What You See Is What You Get and the deluxe edition, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, released in 2020.

The singer-songwriter recently made headlines after he and his wife, Nicole Hocking, announced they were going to be a family of three. The "Hurricane" singer posted pictures of the happy moment on social media, showing an ultrasound and Hockings' belly. The mom-to-be went on to share the pictures as well, stating, "this may be the best year yet 🤍 baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

The couple began dating in 2016 and officially tied the knot on August 1, 2020.

