Luke Combs Teases New Song on TikTok With Pre-Fame Photos and Videos

Luke Combs has slowly become the king of social media, posting several sneak peeks and snippets of unreleased songs set to be included on his forthcoming album. The singer is set to release his third studio album, Growin' Up, on June 24 which will include 12 tracks in total. In April, he revealed the album artwork, which features an illustrated bar alongside half of his face. Combs can be seen wearing a hat with the name of the album on it. His most recent singles, "Doin' This" and "Tomorrow Me" are included in the album as well as a special duet with the country queen herself, Miranda Lambert.

So while the fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the album, Combs has been pretty good at keeping us entertained by showcasing some of the unreleased songs. So far the singer has shown us "The Kind of Love We Make" "Middle of Somewhere," "In The Other Line" and my personal favorite "Used to Wish I Was." The last one is my favorite because Combs teased the track with a beautiful video of the his pre-fame life.

"I'm just an old Carolina good old boy... #country music #usedtowishiwas #lukecombs," Combs captioned the TikTok video.

The video showcases Combs' life throughout his musical journey; We see him as a toddler with his parents, surrounded by friends from high school and now and playing at several bars at a young age. Who knew Combs was a football player? Honestly, he pretty much hasn't changed at all if you ask me! Baby Combs looks exactly like the now 32-year-old singer.

It truly is beautiful, especially the picture of him holding up his Billboard Music Awards showing how proud he is of his accomplishments. Throughout the video, Combs can be heard singing, "I'm just an North Carolina good ole boy/ Boys, I ain't got no choice/ I pick a little guitar in the evenin'/ Wear Mossy Oak outta deer season/ I couldn't be anybody but me, even if I tried/ I used to wish I was, but I'm glad I'm not."

The soon-to-be dad has also been showing us behind the scenes TikTok videos while on tour, having fun and, of course, drinking out of a solo red cup. Recently he shared a video of himself in a fire station as "The Kind of Love We Make '' plays in the background. The singer captioned the video, "Been working on a little something for y'all! Be out when "The Kind of Love We Make" comes out next Friday!"

Could it be we have a new music video coming out with the single? Hey, I wouldn't be mad, the song is already a bop in my eyes!

Growin' Up Track List:

"Doin' This"

"Any Given Friday Night"

"The Kind Of Love We Make"

"On The Other Line"

"Outrunnin' Your Memory (ft. Miranda Lambert)"

"Used To Wish I Was"

"Better Back When"

"Tomorrow Me"

"Ain't Far From It"

"Call Me"

"Middle Of Somewhere"

"Going, Going, Gone"

