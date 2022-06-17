Luke Combs Releases Music Video for New Single 'The Kind of Love We Make'

Luke Combs is giving his fans what they want with new single "The Kind of Love We Make." Not only did the country singer release the song, but he also paired it with a fiery music video. The song appears on Combs' upcoming album, Growin' Up, set to release on June 24.

Written by Combs, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell and Jamie Davis, the song is a mix of country and soul, paired with beautiful lyrics. It's safe to say the song will be a major hit for Combs.

"Let's get some candles burning and some records turning / All the lights down low, take it nice and slow," Combs sings. "The way your body's moving, keep doing what you're doing. To me, all night long writing our love song / Girl, I want it, gotta have it / Let the passion take us to a higher place / Making the kind of love we make / The kind of love we make."

"'The Kind of Love We Make' is one of those songs that I wouldn't have been comfortable cutting when I was 24 or 25," Combs told Rolling Stone. "But at 32, I feel like I've lived a hundred lifetimes in those seven years in a lot of ways because I've been all over the world. I've met so many different people and it's like I'm married. It's like all these perspectives change. You're inevitably a different person."

The music video showcases a perfect storyline centering on a fighter and a paramedic who are in love but don't seem to have that much time for each other due to their careers. There is also an elderly couple, presumed to be them in the future, who are madly in love 35 years later as they dance around in their living room which is being consumed in flames. But, they are so focused on each other that they seem to miss the fire that occurs in their home. Luckily, the fire department gets there just in time, and they live happily ever after.

Growin' Up is set to have 12 tracks, including Combs' recent hit single "Doin This"' and "Tomorrow Me," which was previously released in April. His third studio album follows Combs' Triple Platinum album What You See Is What You Get and his 4X platinum debut album This One's for You.

Growin' Up Tracklist

1. Doin' This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind of Love We Make

4. On the Other Line

5. Outrunnin' Your Memory feat. Miranda Lambert

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain't Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

