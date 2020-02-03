Luke Combs' wild ride as one of the hottest young stars in country music took a Super Bowl weekend detour through Saturday Night Live's Studio 8H home in New York City. Combs appeared as musical guest alongside host and NFL star J.J. Watt on Feb. 1.

Combs and his band's SNL debut began with a rocking performance of Brooks & Dunn name-dropper "Lovin' on You." Picking a non-single off sophomore album What You See is What You Get may have been necessary because current single "Does to Me" features another very busy artist, Eric Church.

Later in the broadcast, Combs wowed NBC's late night audience with one of the most popular country songs of 2019, "Beer Never Broke My Heart." It's one of Combs' seven-straight singles to top the Billboard charts.

Both SNL performances culminate Combs' climb from a dreamer in North Carolina to the country star behind 2017 debut album This One's For You.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's performances during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show rightly grabbed the early week headlines, but what Combs, Watt and SNL cast member Aidy Bryant promoted as "Big Boy Week" delivered the goods, as well.

Combs' appearance comes almost a year since fellow country artist Thomas Rhett guested on the March 2, 2019 episode of SNL.

The SNL appearance precedes Combs' What You See is What You Get Tour, which begins with Feb. 7-15 dates and reconvenes in April. Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker provide opening support.