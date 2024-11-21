Watch: Luke Combs Performs Sizzling 'Ain't No Love in Oklahoma' At Tonight's Annual CMA Awards

It was a big night for Luke Combs at the 58th Annual CMA Awards this evening. The singer and two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year powered through "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

Videos by Wide Open Country

Fans loved it.

One wrote on X, "Luke Combs that was an awesome performance." From another, "Great song..great performance." Said a third, "Luke Combs just continues day in and day out to prove why he's the best in the biz."

At 34, this North Carolina native has risen to the pinnacle of the country music genre and looks poised to stay there for quite a while.

He was nominated in several major categories including Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Per his web site bio, Combs definitely has his share of well-deserved award hardware on the mantel already. He is a "Grand Ole Opry member and 11x CMA, 4x ACM, 6x Billboard Music Award-winner...."

Luke Combs Is Unassuming, Liked By Many, And A Powerhouse Of A Talent

He Seems Humble And Low-Key About His Amazing Success

When interviewed by Vulture in 2022, Combs had this to say about getting to the top of the country music heap: "I thought my team was crazy when they started talking about playing football stadiums.... It's very humbling. I always knew I'd put in the work because I love what I do, but I still never expected anything like this, especially this fast. It honestly still doesn't even really feel real."

But it sure is real!

Combs Had A Flair For Singing Early In His Life

He Sang At High School Parties And Did Bar Gigs In College

Combs left Appalachian State where he was a student and high-tailed it to Music City to see where his vocal ability and ambition would land him. Per the outlet, "A dedicated fan base was steadily growing by word of mouth." Phrased differently, Combs' reputation was quickly expanding like wildfire. He got a manager named Chris Kappy as more and more enthusiastic fans showed up at his gigs. This wave of excitement about Combs wasn't a fluke. He was the real thing.

Nashville Started To Notice Combs

One Powerful Person In The Industry Gave Him A Thumbs-Up

That person was Randy Goodman, chairman and CEO of Sony Music Nashville. Goodman sounded bowled over by Combs. "The very first time I ever heard the name Luke Combs was from one of our radio people. He was telling me about how Luke was blowing up in the Southeast region, and these radio stations that are very, very difficult to get on were beginning to add his record. Some of the team went down to Georgia and saw him play live, and they came back with these reports of 'Oh my God, this guy is incredible!'"

Some people bypassed Combs altogether because he wasn't outwardly suave or polished. He knew it. too. "I always felt overlooked or written off before anyone had even given me a shot. It was like, 'This guy? Take one look at him. No chance.'"

His Fortunes Were Rapidly Changing

Combs Signed With Recording Label Columbia Nashville In 2016

A cascade of successes came fast. Combs' song, "Hurricane," spent two weeks in the number 1 spot. In 2017, his freshman album, This One's for You, "sat at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart for 50 weeks, a record for a male artist," according to the outlet. More triumphs followed those.

Combs has said, "I'm often reminded, with the plaques and whatnot, but it all still feels like a dream. I think to myself sometimes, Is this really happening?"

Tonight's CMA Award confirms that Luke Combs is a bona fide superstar and will be for as long as he wants.