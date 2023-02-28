Luke Combs is still as in love with his wife Nicole as he was when they first met. The country singer shared an adorable tribute to his wife of three years on Monday (Feb. 27) featuring potential lyrics from a new song on his upcoming album, Gettin' Old.



The first photo is a sweet selfie of Combs and Nicole in what seems to be a bar. Combs smiles for the snap, wearing a trucker cap with sunglasses placed upon them, and Nicole makes a kiss face. Combs reveals in a comment that the pic is his and Nicole's first-ever photo together.



The singer paired the first photo with a picture from their wedding day, showing Combs putting a ring on his love's finger in front of the ocean. He shared a sweet caption that fans surmise could be lyrics from a song on his upcoming Gettin' Old album called "Still."



"From the second that I saw you, my whole world stood Still," he writes. "After all this time, I'm just as in love as the day I made you mine. I ain't stopped flying high and never will. I'm falling for you Still."



According to the tracklist, the upcoming project does feature a song called "Still" written by the singer, Jamie Davis, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell and Dustin Nunley. A fan video from fall of 2021 also caught Combs singing the a bluegrass-influenced tune with the same lyrics.



In the video, originally reported by Music Mayhem, he sings, "I'm still falling for you girl / from the second that I saw you / my whole world stood still / after all this time / I'm just as in love as the day I made you mine / just stop flying high, it never will / I'm falling for you still," he sings.



Combs' Gettin' Old album features 18 tracks and will be released on March 24.