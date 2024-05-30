Luke Combs Regrets Smoking Marijuana With Willie Nelson

If you got the chance to smoke with Willie Nelson, would you take him up on the offer? That's the great question that haunts us all. However, Luke Combs appears to be having some regrets about smoking weed with the country icon.

Speaking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast The Dale Jr. Download, Combs expressed regret about smoking weed. He detailed getting to hang out with Nelson at his home in Hawaii.

However, Combs says he wished he declined smoking with the country great. He said, "I ended up at Willie's house in Maui one time. It made me wish that I would've taken your dad's route, if that makes any sense... if that makes any sense to you."

Combs didn't really go into the specifics of why he wished he would have turned down Nelson's offer. However, he said it was already a very surreal experience.

He said, "You wanna talk about probably the most surreal moment of meeting somebody, being in the same room with somebody."

Famously, Dale Earnhardt Sr. turned down the chance to smoke with Nelson. His son explained the encounter.

He said, "They're ridin' down the road in a limousine, and Willie Nelson fired up a joint and asked dad and Richard if they wanted a smoke, which I thought was one of the coolest moments ever."

He continued, "And dad always said he didn't take a drag off of Willie's joint, but d—n, that had to have been pretty tempting."

Luke Combs Talks Hanging With Willie Nelson

Drugs aside, Combs said it was pretty crazy getting to hang out with Nelson for half an hour. The two ended up talking and chilling.

Combs said, "I'm gonna pop in, there's gonna be all kinds of stuff going on, I'll just kinda slip in. When I tell you I walked in there, and I walked down the hallway in the garage and it's only Willie Nelson in there. There's nobody else in there."

He continued, "It's this garage room, and he's just sitting there watching TV on this little TV above the refrigerator sitting at the poker table. I walk in just holding this thing of beer, he was just like 'Oh, hey man.'"

Combs added, "There was no like, who are you? What's going on? And we just talked fro 20-some odd minutes and nobody was in there, that guy was still on the phone... I don't know if that was intentional, but I have no inkling of this at all."