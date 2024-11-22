Luke Combs Reacts to Being Called 'The Sexiest 34 Year Old'

I'm not sure I understand the PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue anymore. It's one thing to whiff on the central cover star for the year. However, it's only grown more convoluted than before. What does it even mean to be the sexiest 34 year old? Moreover, how in the world did Luke Combs get this nod? Apparently, he's just as surprised as I am.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, PEOPLE Magazine released their Sexiest Man Alive issue. There, they decree John Krasinski, or Jim from The Office, as their cover star. Additionally, they expanded their list for every man from the age of 20 to 41 years old. Consequently, Luke Combs randomly takes home the honor for 34 year olds everywhere. Evidently, he can't wrap his head around it either.

Luke Combs Walks Away in Shock From PEOPLE Magazine Naming Him The 'Sexiest 34 Year Old'

Recently, Katie Neal of AudacyMusic spoke with Combs ahead of the CMA Awards. There, the country superstar explains his initial shock to even remotely being in consideration for such a list. Moreover, he tries to rebrand the new idea of sexiness now that he's in line for these kinds of things. "I was very, heavily surprised. Heavily, heavily surprised. I thought it was maybe like most cheeseburgers ate this year or something, and I was like, 'Oh, well, that could make sense.' Maybe we are redefining sexy." Luke says.

That's going to be my next album title, 'Redefining Sexy.' And it's going to be like guys' shirts don't fit that good, and like they're falling asleep on the couch watching football. If that's sexy, I'm your guy. I'm YOUR guy. I'm your candidate," Luke concludes.

Hopefully, that award honors Combs, especially after being shut out at the CMA Awards by Chris Stapleton. The committee granted the "Tennessee Whiskey" crooner with Male Artist of the Year. Amidst all the applause though lies Luke Combs, in shock that Stapleton has taken this award home eight times now. He might need to convince Chris to take a hiatus if he wants to win one of these awards.