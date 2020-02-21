See Luke Combs Cover 'Ramblin' Man' Backstage at 'The Tonight Show'

While visiting The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019 for the live television debut of "Beer Never Broke My Heart," Luke Combs and a couple of bandmates cut a loose rendition of "Ramblin' Man." It's The Allman Brothers Band's calling card from 1973, not Waylon Jennings' earlier song "I'm a Ramblin' Man"-- although Combs just happens to be wearing a Jennings "flying W" t-shirt instead of his signature PFG (performance fishing gear) top.

The husky drawl that's taken over country music airwaves suitably replaces Dickey Betts' nasal twang as Combs sings along to acoustic accompaniment. Kurt Ozan's performance on mandolin is a nice touch, making the song sound more like a back porch picking session at the Allmans' Big House than the sorts of electrifying performances that gave birth to jam bands.

It's not the first proof that Combs excels when interpreting the classics of country artists as well as diving into other genres. In addition to holding his own while singing "Brand New Man" with Brooks & Dunn, Combs has covered songs ranging from Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey" to Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" and Ed Sheeran's "Dive." Can we please get a full playlist of Luke Combs covers because the country star never disappoints.

The cover hit the internet at a busy time for Combs. "Beer Never Broke My Heart" maintained momentum as one of the biggest hits of the summer and he released a new five-song EP, The Prequel he even had a set up to make your own custom pair of Crocs at the 2019 Nashville's CMA Fest. Proving even further that 2019 was a significant year for Combs, he was invited to be an official member of the Grand Ole Opry.

