Luke Combs' most recent albums, 2022's Growin' Up and 2023's Gettin' Old, arrived at a pivotal time in the singer-songwriter's life. He married his longtime partner Nicole in 2020. Since then, they've added two sons to their family: Tex Lawrence (born in June of 2022) and Beau Lee (born in August of 2023).

Understandably, these developments led to more lyrical introspection and fewer drinking songs. This trend will continue with at least one unreleased song titled "Plant a Seed."

Combs posted a video of himself singing and strumming a snippet, with only a dog on the couch as his audience, on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) on Instagram.

"Got sent this song a while back from Wyatt McCubbin that he wrote with Rob Snyder and Jeff Hyde," Combs wrote in the caption. "Last night it was in my head and I couldn't sleep so I got up and messed around with it for a few hours. Been singing it to myself all morning and as I watched the boys while Nicole got a shower in, I recorded this.

"Hope y'all like it and sorry for all the dad songs but that's where I'm at these days and I couldn't be happier about it," he continued. "A lot more songs to come soon."

"Remember it's about the journey/ Don't fill your days with worry./ Sure, them younguns drive you crazy, but you'll miss 'em when they're gone," the lyrics go.

Combs enters 2024 with one Grammy nomination: Best Country Solo Performance for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car." It's the seventh career nomination for Combs, who's yet to take home a Grammy. In November, "Fast Car" won the CMA awards for Song of the Year and Single of the Year.