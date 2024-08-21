Luke Combs Opens Up About Getting Rejected By 'The Voice'

Luke Combs is one of the biggest names in modern country these days. However, he wasn't good enough to make it on The Voice, according to producers.

The singer tried out for the show when he was early in career and go the boot before making it to TV.

He explained, "I was on spring break a few years ago when The Voice was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made it to the next round that was at a studio, and then made it to the next cut. They had four audition cities and narrowed it from about 10,000 to 200 people."

He continued, "Then you don't know if you made it to the show for a few months. I made it through those rounds with the producers, but I got a letter saying I wasn't 'interesting' enough for the show's ratings so I didn't get to the show. But it gave me a lot of confidence because I was good enough voice wise to make it through all those producer auditions."

Luke Combs Talks 'Voice'

In retrospect, that was a pretty big blunder for The Voice, especially given how talented Combs is. Even Blake Shelton agreed! The former Voice coach mentioned that it wasn't the show's biggest moment. He described it as extremely embarrassing on the part of producers for the show.

Shelton said, "He told me that story...there's no way around it, it's embarrassing... let's just face it."

Combs told him about the rejection letter and what happened. Shelton thinks he should frame that letter.

Shelton said, "Well, Luke told me that he kept his rejection letter, his letter saying we're not gonna put you on the show. He said he put that in his dorm room in college and he hung it on the wall to push him on, something to fight for. I don't know if he still has that letter or not, but if he does ... I think he should frame it and put it next to his first triple-platinum album that he has."