Luke Combs’ New Bar Features A Wall Of Ball Caps Because Of Course It Does

Several country music superstars have successful bars and eateries that people flock to. Among them are Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, and Jason Aldean. Luke Combs has joined the bunch with a spectacular new venue called Category 10. Located in Nashville, it boasts "a 67,000 square foot entertainment complex featuring three interior floors and a 9,000 square foot rooftop overlooking the Cumberland River," per Whiskey Riff. Pretty impressive! Category 10 is scheduled to open on Saturday, November 2.

A Massive Display Of Baseball Caps Is On The Wall Because Combs Likes Them

Combs got out the word to his fan club, the Bootleggers, to send him hats, along with an explanation of why the headgear was special to them. The hats flooded in from just about everywhere. There are 82 of them that belong to Combs which are displayed on the wall, plus 208 more from his loyal admirers. They were sent from "39 states and five different countries," per the outlet.

The hats represent all kinds of organizations, causes, and famous people. They commemorate singers, sports teams, and international conflicts where our armed forces served.

What Does The Name Category 10 Signify To Luke Combs?

It Refers To Combs' Hit Song, 'Hurricane'

There are five categories of hurricanes from 1 to 5, with 5 being the strongest. Thus the name Category 10 suggests immense power and might. It also refers to Luke Combs' hit song, "Hurricane."

According to Nashville Lifestyles, Combs enthusiastically described his new venture this way: "Cat 10 is going to be a place that artists of all levels want to play downtown. We are building a spot where we can put on a high-level touring act show one night and a songwriter showcase the next. There isn't anything like this venue, and I can't wait for everyone to experience it."

Category 10 houses a sports bar, a honky-tonk, a dance floor (and stage) that can accommodate 1,500 people, and an area called The Still.

Large and lavish, Category 10 looks and sounds like a big hit already. Good luck with it, Luke Combs!