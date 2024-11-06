Luke Combs Horrified To Find Out He Messed Up "Fast Car" Lyrics By Tracy Chapman

Imagine you have one of the biggest country songs of the decade. Then, imagine you get a massive cosign from the person you covered in the first place. It's so impactful, you perform with them at the GRAMMYs. This is a dream come true for Luke Combs. However, the rug ends up being pulled from underneath him when he learns he's been singing some incorrect lyrics this whole time.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Combs performed "Fast Car" at a concert. Beforehand, though, he explains how this whole time he's been singing the wrong lyrics this whole time. Moreover, he breaks down how Tracy Chapman eventually ended up having to tell his the bad news. "The last one, it says, 'We've got a make a decision, leave tonight or live and die this way.' And then it goes into the chorus for the first time. That's the verse that, at the very end of the song, closes the song as well," Luke explains. "And she said, 'So when you recorded the song, you said 'Still gotta make a decision' instead of 'We've gotta make a decision.' That was the first time that I knew that I recorded the song incorrectly."

Luke Combs Flubs "Fast Car" Lyrics to his Shock and Horror

Then, Luke admits to shriveling up in shame, wanting to 'crawl in a hole and die.' Thankfully, Tracy Chapman didn't think too much of it. Nowadays, he promises to sing "Fast Car" the right way whenever he performs the song. "Luckily, she was awesome about it, and I think about it every single time I sing this song, and I will think about it every single time I sing this song for the rest of my whole life. She was so cool about it," Luke Combs says.

"So the version you know, 'Still gotta make a decision,' is just not the words. I made that up in my head. It's 'We've got to make a decision.' Tonight I will probably sing, 'We've gotta make a decision' because Tracy Chapman told me to, and damn it, I'm gonna do it," Luke concludes.