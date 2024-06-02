Luke Combs Gets Candid on Tracy Chapman Duet at The Grammys

It has to be surreal to perform one of America's quintessential songs with the artist behind it all. Luke Combs is lucky enough to say he sung with an icon.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently had the opportunity on his podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, to speak with the country heavyweight. Naturally, he's quick to ask what it's like to perform "Fast Car" with its original creator Tracy Chapman. Combs isn't shy in his response. "That moment with Tracy is up there in my top 5 career moments without a doubt, I mean if it's not 1 or 2," he declares. "It was just like, one of the most pure musical moments that I've ever had in my career, and probably will ever have in my career, for sure."

Chapman is notorious for staying out of the spotlight. It's incredibly vital for her to shun the public eye and maintain a measure of privacy for herself. Given the way that fame can strip some of their humanity and liberty, it's understandable. Even in the midst of the country star's cover taking off on the charts and winning awards, she insists on staying out of it.

However, when the cover reaches number one, she finally deems it appropriate to give Combs his flowers. She says in a statement, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honored to be there. I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

How Did Combs React Upon Meeting Tracy Chapman?

He goes on to describe how much he fanned out upon meeting her. "I fangirled for sure, asking her about how'd you make this record and why'd you decide to do this," he says. "I feel like we just connected on that call. And she agreed to do it. A few weeks later, she agreed to do it. Flew out to Los Angeles on a Tuesday... We rehearsed for a couple of days. Just that, just to get it right, get it perfect."

Honestly, it's incredibly heartwarming to see his cover take off. He plays it as straight as can be. Some might say it's unnecessary for that reason. But it's amazing how Combs is able to translate experiences across genres and lifestyles.