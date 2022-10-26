Luke Combs Assists Gender Reveal Onstage: 'This Was a First'

A couple took gender reveals to a different level recently with a huge assist from Luke Combs.

On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the country star shared a video on social media that was taken at a recent concert, showing him noticing a sign near the front row and taking an envelope from an audience member. Combs quickly made things clear, asking his two guitarists for guesses, which were split between boy and girl.

"Is this your first kid? First one," Combs said onstage while opening the envelope. Then came the sonogram results: "You're having your first son."

A country artist who has made a habit of making sign-holding fans' dreams come true, Combs posted the video along with this caption: "This was a first... Congrats y'all!"

Advertisement

Per one commenter on Instagram, the footage is from Combs' Oct. 22 concert in Louisville, Kentucky.

Fans in the comments section were as delighted as the live audience that night, with multiple people suggesting that the parents-to-be name their son Luke.

Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child, a son named Tex Lawrence, on Father's Day (June 19). In the couple's online pregnancy announcement, the country singer declared 2022 the "best year ever" because of the impending arrival of "Lil Dude Combs."

The Combs family is part of a first baby club in country music, which now includes fellow singer-songwriter Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi. Their baby boy, Merrick Avery, was born on Monday (Oct. 24) in North Carolina.

Advertisement

The past 12 months also brought Combs the coveted 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year award-- a prize he'll defend on Nov. 9 at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Combs will have ample opportunities for more good deeds in 2023 while on a World Tour that'll span 35 concerts, 16 countries and three continents.

Related Videos