Luke Combs, Eric Church, And Other Artists Team Up For Hurricane Helene Benefit Concert

Country music artists are banding together to see what they can do to assist those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, a historically destructive storm that hit over a week ago. The damage and suffering it caused are hard to imagine. That is why Luke Combs and Eric Church are joining forces for "a massive show to benefit Hurricane Helene relief efforts," per Taste Of Country.

We are eager to share details of this exciting event planned for late October. It has a strong humanitarian focus and is geared specifically to helping the people of North Carolina get back on their feet.

The Concert For Carolina With Luke Combs, Eric Church, And Others Is On October 26

The Concert Will Be In Charlotte, North Carolina, At Bank Of America Stadium

So often, we have seen celebrities and performing artists do whatever they can to pitch in and help people in crisis. This situation is no different. The need is so great and the urgency is dire and pressing. Those circumstances are bringing people like James Taylor and Billy Strings to the list of those who will be headlining this stadium concert for an important cause.

Luke Combs Is Deeply Committed To This Effort For His Home State

Combs Feels Terrible About The Plight Of Those In North Carolina

On September 28, Combs posted this heartfelt statement on X: "Absolutely heartbroken for everyone impacted by Hurricane Helene. Especially my folks in Western North Carolina. Me and my team have been making some calls and I think we've got something really special lined up to help the Carolinas as much as we can. More details to come ASAP."

Combs issued another statement on X: "I told y'all I had something big planned for Carolina,... This concert took so much planning, work and coordination from so many people. I'm so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday and 100% of all proceeds will be going directly to those who need it most. For updates, details, and ways you can help, please visit http://concertforcarolina.com."

Eric Church Feels Just As Strongly About Pitching In

Church Already Released A Song, 'Darkest Hour (Helene Edit),' Whose Proceeds Will Benefit Hurricane Victims

Church's home state is North Carolina, too. He issued a statement via Taste Of Country that said, "This is my home. It's in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need. I'm honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs."













