Luke Combs Doesn't Want His Kids to Have Superstar Lifestyle

It's hard not to be a little spoiled when you're the son of country superstar Luke Combs. Sold out shows, thousands love the 'Fast Car' singer, the funds don't necessarily run dry. Honestly, it's a pretty good arrangement most people would kill for. Moreover, it would definitely make kids at school a little jealous However, Luke finds it important not to spoil his sons too much. It's important they know what normal living looks like a little bit.

Recently, Luke Combs speaks with Audacy's Katie Neal for her Superstar Power Hour show. There, he discusses his sons Beau and Tex and raising them the last few years. He emphasizes the importance of being active with them, in spite of being a huge music star and all. "It's going to be a challenge because we don't have nannies or any of that stuff," he says. "We've thought about it, and it's not a question of 'Can we afford that?' It's a question of 'Do we want that for our kids?'"

Luke Combs Wants To Keep His Kids Out of The Limelight

As it stands, it doesn't seem like that's something on their minds at the moment. It's healthier for Luke's two boys to have a pretty standard life, as much as that can be given. "And right now, at this time, I don't think that's something that we're really interested in," Combs expresses. "Because I want our kids to have as normal of a life as possible considering the circumstances."

Additionally, he understands why legends like Garth Brooks walked away at his peak to shift gears into fatherhood. "No doubt people thought [Garth] was nuts, for sure, but then it's like, it all makes sense once you have kids. Like, yeah man, I probably could just walk away," Luke ponders. "You kind of reach this thing where it's like, what else is there left to accomplish? What do you still need to accomplish? I get it. But I'm not saying that's what I'm going to do."