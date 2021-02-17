Revisit Luke Combs' Bluesy, Stirring Cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Dive'

Not long after Luke Combs' "Hurricane" established that his soulful Southern growl perfectly lends itself to country music, he showed off his range by putting a country spin on a pop song.
Combs recorded a cover in 2018 of Ed Sheeran's "Dive" at Sound Stage Nashville, and it's a killer. Combs had been covering the song at live shows and it was high time to give the song the studio treatment. The singer released the tune on Spotify as part of a Spotify Singles campaign, which also included a stripped-down recording of hit single "One Number Away." Listen to the cover below.
This wasn't the first time Combs had stunned with a cover. Another 2018 highlight came when he belted out his rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey" at the Ryman. But with "Dive," the North Carolina-native couldn't have picked a better pop track to tackle.
Combs covering Sheeran made a lot of sense. Both Sheeran and Combs are soulful singers and songwriters who aren't afraid to show vulnerability in their songs. And Sheeran is no stranger to Music City. The pop superstar co-wrote "All On My Mind" for Americana artist and Nashville resident Anderson East. Sheeran also famously collaborated with Taylor Swift.
"Dive," written by Sheeran, Julia Michaels and Benny Blanco, was originally recorded for Sheeran's 2017 album Divide.
This story originally ran on March 8, 2018.
"Dive" Lyrics
Oh, maybe I came on too strong
Maybe I waited too long
Maybe I played my cards wrong
Oh, just a little bit wrong
Baby I apologize for it
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hangin' on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
And jumpin' in harder than
Ten thousand rocks on the lake
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
You're a mystery
I have traveled the world, there's no other girl like you
No one, what's your history?
Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?
'Cause I heard you do, mmh
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hanging on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
And lie awake, every day
Don't know how much I can take
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
I could fall or I could fly
Here in your aeroplane
And I could live, I could die
Hangin' on the words you say
And I've been known to give my all
Sitting back, looking at
Every mess that I made
So don't call me baby
Unless you mean it
Don't tell me you need me
If you don't believe it
So let me know the truth
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you
Before I dive right into you