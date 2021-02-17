Revisit Luke Combs' Bluesy, Stirring Cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Dive'

Not long after Luke Combs' "Hurricane" established that his soulful Southern growl perfectly lends itself to country music, he showed off his range by putting a country spin on a pop song.

Combs recorded a cover in 2018 of Ed Sheeran's "Dive" at Sound Stage Nashville, and it's a killer. Combs had been covering the song at live shows and it was high time to give the song the studio treatment. The singer released the tune on Spotify as part of a Spotify Singles campaign, which also included a stripped-down recording of hit single "One Number Away." Listen to the cover below.



This wasn't the first time Combs had stunned with a cover. Another 2018 highlight came when he belted out his rendition of "Tennessee Whiskey" at the Ryman. But with "Dive," the North Carolina-native couldn't have picked a better pop track to tackle.

Combs covering Sheeran made a lot of sense. Both Sheeran and Combs are soulful singers and songwriters who aren't afraid to show vulnerability in their songs. And Sheeran is no stranger to Music City. The pop superstar co-wrote "All On My Mind" for Americana artist and Nashville resident Anderson East. Sheeran also famously collaborated with Taylor Swift.

"Dive," written by Sheeran, Julia Michaels and Benny Blanco, was originally recorded for Sheeran's 2017 album Divide.

This story originally ran on March 8, 2018.

"Dive" Lyrics

Oh, maybe I came on too strong

Maybe I waited too long

Maybe I played my cards wrong

Oh, just a little bit wrong

Baby I apologize for it

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hangin' on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

And jumpin' in harder than

Ten thousand rocks on the lake

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

You're a mystery

I have traveled the world, there's no other girl like you

No one, what's your history?

Do you have a tendency to lead some people on?

'Cause I heard you do, mmh

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hanging on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

And lie awake, every day

Don't know how much I can take

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

I could fall or I could fly

Here in your aeroplane

And I could live, I could die

Hangin' on the words you say

And I've been known to give my all

Sitting back, looking at

Every mess that I made

So don't call me baby

Unless you mean it

Don't tell me you need me

If you don't believe it

So let me know the truth

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you

Before I dive right into you

