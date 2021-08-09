Luke Combs Purchases Everything on North Carolina Teacher's List of Classroom Needs

The #ClearTheList trend on social media allows educators to ask both normal folks and famous celebrities for help purchasing everything on their Amazon wishlist.

Take for example Kelly Kirk, a kindergarten teacher at a Title 1 school (Wakefield Elementary) in North Carolina. She was one Twitter handle away, as opposed to "One Number Away," from clearing her list of classroom supplies when she boldly asked country music star Luke Combs to lend a helping hand.

It worked, likely because Combs has a big heart (and potentially because she played the Appalachian State alum card). Both Combs and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Eric Church attended classes there.

"Cleared it for ya," Combs wrote. "Good luck to your students and GO APPS!"

Cleared it for ya. Good luck to your students and GO APPS! https://t.co/SAGlpEktIL — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) August 8, 2021

Kirk wrote in a prior Tweet that her list of back to school needs consisted of "creative play items so my Kindergarteners can use their imaginations and improve their social skills."

It's not unusual for country artists to participate in #ClearTheList. Last year, Blake Shelton did a similar kind act for a teacher in Texas. Before that, some of the Lone Star State's top singer-songwriter talents grabbed headlines in 2019 with a string of good deeds for educators.

Combs makes a habit of giving back, as well. In July, he paid for the funerals of three young men who died from suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a generator near country music festival Faster Horses.

Per its website, "the ClearTheList movement creates a national community of educators, donors, organizations and corporations that join together to help clear supply lists that don't fall within a school district's budget for teachers across the country."

ClearTheList began in a private Facebook group for educators in 2019 before becoming an annual Twitter trend.

