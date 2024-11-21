Luke Combs Caught On Camera Shading Chris Stapleton's Win At CMA Awards

I'm sure the CMA awards don't play favorites the way people say. But, when Christ Stapleton won the CMA Male Artist of The Year award, again, Luke Combs had something to say about it.

A video posted to X shows Luke Combs incredulation at just how many times Chris Stapleton has won that CMA award. As Stapleton makes his way to the stage, taking his just congratulations, the camera cuts to Combs.

Chris Stapleton: Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs "It's his EIGHTH?!" #CMAAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/Hq5vGykKAc — Alyssa Rom (@LysRom) November 21, 2024

"It's his EIGHTH?!" he clearly shouts as the crowd roars their praise. I can totally understand how he feels too. I always resented the favorite, never stepping aside to give anyone else a chance. Of course, it's not up to Stapleton, and he's not going to stop producing music till he's good and ready. But, come on, the CMA awards board needs to hop off Stapleton.

Luke Combs Said What We're All Thinking About The CMA Awards

I get that they love the guy, but giving the same award to the same guy eight times shows a real lack of imagination on the part of the CMA board. There is plenty of talent out there, and some of it is arguably better than Chris Stapleton.

They showered Stapleton with awards for many different reasons. I expect Luke Combs outrage at yet another CMA award was compounded by the seemingly endless list. Of course, social media backs up Combs attitude. "I just have one question. Why in the hell does Chris Stapleton win every award at the CMA's? The ACMs he had one good performance with Justin Timberlake one time that's it. Cody Johnson blows him out of the water 1000 times every time," one user posts.

Others are getting sick of not seeing any new faces taking the stage at the CMA awards too. Some are even calling it a rigged game. "Unbelievable, again?? For year's now and he's not that good and absolutely no way he outperforms almost anyone in country music, Lame" with another poster claiming "This is as bad as a rigged pro sports game!"

Evidently, Luke Combs shock at watching Stapleton take home yet another CMA award isn't uncommon. Whether the situation is rigged, or the award givers just have no imagination, is up for debate. Either way, it's getting a bit boring.