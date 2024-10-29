Luke Combs Calls 'Concert for Carolina' The Proudest Moment of His Career

Sometimes, it's not about the accolades and the big numbers. The paydays are great and the adulation can feel amazing. But really, nothing quite beats the feeling of helping those who really need the assistance. With Luke Combs' massive benefits concert, he got the opportunity to give back to his community. That's what truly matters at the end of the day. Moreover, the night exceeded any kind of expectation they had beforehand.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Recently, Luke Combs took to Instagram to reflect on a massive success at the Concert for Carolina. Over 82,000 people show up that night and, with the help of fans and some organizations, they raise $24.5 million. That kind of impact excels past any of his other accomplishments in his eyes. "My goodness, what a night! This will undoubtedly go down as the night I am most proud of in my career. Being able to give back to the place that gave me so much," he candidly writes.

Luke Combs Unites Country's Best to Aid Hurricane Helene Survivors

Additionally, Luke profusely thanks everyone involved in making the night special, particularly the staff and his own crew. "There are so many people to thank for helping making this night possible on such short notice. My team, band and crew worked so hard to pull this off and I seriously can't thank them enough," Combs says.

Before the event, Luke explains his mission statement of sorts as far as how he would use the event's proceeds. He wants to tackle rural North Carolina, the places with no infrastructure that could use the boost. "When the creeks that separate towns in valleys suddenly become rivers, it also changes the topographical landscape of the mountains surrounding them. Those towns — and the Western North Carolina region, in general — will never be the same," Combs says.