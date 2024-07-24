Luke Combs 'Bullied' His Dad Out of Being a Vegetarian

It looks like Luke Combs has beef with all the vegetarians out there.

Recently, Luke Combs appears on an episode of the 'Are You Garbage' podcast. There, he details a time in his life where his dad put the meats down and opts for a fully vegetarian lifestyle. The country heavyweight prefaces by explaining that he lives in Asheville, "the San Francisco of the east coast."

Consequently, his father opts for healthier alternatives in contrast to your usual southern carnivores. The latter comes closer to accurately describing Luke and his mom at the time. However, in order to make things fair, a lot of dinners would need to fall in parameters with Papa Combs' vegetarian tastes. Eventually, Luke can't take it anymore and begins to pester his dad into submission.

Luke Combs Teases His Dad to Put The Lentils Down and Eat Steak With The Family

One night in particular, teenage Luke Combs tries to break his dad out of the vegetarian mindset for good. Everyone else in the house happily chows down on some steak. But there goes pops, munching on whatever plant alternative there is to real beef. Luke couldn't shake how depressing it is in his head to shun steak in favor of the inauthentic choice. He couldn't sit idly any longer.

Luke tells the guys on the podcast, "I was probably 13, 14 at this time and just had enough. I'd just had enough. I was putting my fat foot down. So I remember going up, and we had made this steak and my dad was eating his whatever, like lentil loaf or whatever he was eating. I remember just looking at him and I'm like, 'God, this guy looks sad over there."

Then, Luke calls it once and for all. He pleads with his father to give the game up, dangling a juicy piece of steak in front of him. Clearly, Papa Combs couldn't resist the temptation any more and he gives it all up. "I was like, 'Dad, eat a piece of this steak dude,'" he explains. "I just straight up called him out...and he popped a piece in and never looked back. Definitely didn't stick to his guns on that one."