Luke Combs and his wife Nicole will be welcoming another baby boy in the fall. The singer broke the news on Monday, sharing that their second son will make his appearance in September. Their new addition will see the couple parenting two babies under 2 years old. They welcomed their first child, Tex Lawrence, in June 2022.

Combs shared a slideshow to announce the news, featuring photos of himself, Nicole and Tex, who wore a shirt signifying his soon-to-be new "big brother" status.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club!" Combs wrote alongside the slideshow. "Baby boy #2 coming this September!!"

As if the announcement of the new baby wasn't exciting enough, Combs included another treat for fans. The song he used on the slideshow is a new one called "Take Me With You," which will be released on his Gettin' Old album on Friday (March 24). According to the short snippet, the song appears to be about his son coming with him on the road and learning about his dad's career as a musician.

The comments of the post were quickly filled up with congratulatory comments from Combs' fellow singers and their spouses, including Cole Swindell, Hailey Whitters, Chris Lane, Chrissy Metz, Katelyn Brown, Hayley Hubbard and more.

The news of Combs and Nicole's new baby comes just a few days before the release of the singer's fourth studio album, Gettin' Old, out on Friday (March 24). The project is his second full album in two years, following 2022's Growin' Up, and it will feature 18 tracks. Combs has already released four tracks from the album: "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old," "Love You Anyway," "Joe" and "5 Leaf Clover."

Combs will be busy this summer and fall on his massive world tour, which begins this Saturday (March 25) in Arlington, Tex. The tour will run throughout the U.S. as well as in New Zealand, Australia and all over Europe and the U.K. The singer takes a month-long break from the tour at the end of August and into September to welcome the new baby. He then starts it up again Sept. 30 in Oslo, Norway. He will wrap up the tour Oct. 19 in London.