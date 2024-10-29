Luke Combs And Eric Church Raised A Whopping Amount For Hurricane Relief – Best Moments From Concert

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina must have been rockin' on Saturday night. Some 82,000 music fans came out to see a star-packed lineup of performers and surprise guests at the Concert for Carolina organized by Luke Combs and Eric Church. It was a benefit to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. More than $24.5 million was raised on that blockbuster night, per foxnews.com, thanks to the generosity and perseverance of these and many other music greats.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The artists on stage included James Taylor, Sheryl Crow, Billy Strings, Keith Urban, and Bailey Zimmerman. Other celebrities popped in like Urban's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, and Randy Travis.

Here are some of the highlights from Concert for Carolina.

Chief Cares, Eric Church's Organization, Plans To Build 100 Homes For North Carolina Residents Affected By Helene

Church Himself Is From That State

In a video message played at the concert, Church said in part, "We've come up with a plan called Blueprint for the Blue Ridge. We're going to put 100 families in homes that have lost their homes in Avery County and the surrounding areas — one of the worst hit areas."

This is only the first phase of Church's ambitious rebuilding project.

Nicole Kidman Was At The Concert For Carolina To Help Keith Urban Celebrate His 57th Birthday

The Star Was Glad To Join Her Husband Onstage

Kidman said, "So happy to be here with everyone tonight because of Eric giving Keith a call. I do want to say it's his birthday tonight. And he went, 'The one thing I can do...'"

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million To Help Helene's Victims

Parton Is Known For Her Philanthropy

The star gave $1 million of her money, another $1 million came from her theme park, Dollywood, and a third million was donated via Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos.

In a statement read to the crowd on Parton's behalf, she said, "You may have heard Jeff Bezos with Amazon dedicated money to Dolly to direct to causes that she cares about. So I want you to know that I'm directing $1 million on his behalf to the Concert for Carolina Chief Cares to help my neighbors in North Carolina with recovery efforts.'"

Sheryl Crow And Eric Church Teamed To Sing 'Picture'

Crow Originally Sang It With Kid Rock In 2001

"Wow, that was fun!" exclaimed Crow. "I just got to sing 'Picture' with Eric Church. I just have to absorb that for a minute."

Randy Travis, Who Hails From North Carolina, Was There

He Had A Serious Stroke In 2013

Travis's wife, Mary, addressed the audience. (He has difficulty singing and speaking because of his stroke.) She said, "Tonight, we just ask you to spend a little time saying a prayer for those people that lost so much in the storms of life on that September the 30th. We asked God's grace, his amazing grace. We ask for their hope...We ask for their perseverance."

James Taylor Sang 'Carolina In My Mind'

He Also Performed Some Of His Other Hits

Taylor spoke graciously about how he felt about being at the event. "I'd like to thank Luke and Eric, particularly for making me part of this tonight and inviting me to join you all here."

Luke Combs Ended The Night With Heartfelt Words

He Is From North Carolina Too

Combs told everyone, "I know my parents are at home watching, and I know that so many of my friends and family are at home who aren't here with us tonight. And I don't know what else to say other than I love you guys. I love North Carolina. I love where I come from."