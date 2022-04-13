Luke Combs Announces Third Studio Album Release Date

Great news, Luke Combs fans! New music is on the way and we are eagerly waiting for the day! After a two and half year wait, Combs finally announced his third studio album will be released on June 24! Yup, right in time for the summer, so grab your beers and get those boats ready!

The album name, tracklist, or collaborations have yet to be released, but it is expected for his latest single, "Doin' This," to be included. The project is expected to be big, this after his previous albums had more than 15 songs! His debut, This One's For You, had a total of 12, later landing on 17 after the bonus edition was released.

What You See Is What You Get had a total of 17 songs, later having 23 after the bonus edition was released. Both albums were huge for the artist, as he earned multiple Platinum certifications and both albums rest on the Top 5 of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Seven singles from What You See Is What You Get reached number one on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

The singer has heavily been teasing his fans, releasing snippets of unrelated songs on his social media. Combs teased "5 Leaf Clover," "Tomorrow Me," and "The Kind of Love We Make," on TikTok, which caused him to go viral.

The country star has been making headlines after he and his wife, Nicole Hocking, announced they were going to be a family of three. Speaking with Audacy's Rob + Holly at Tortuga Music Festival, he revealed that the couple has a list of names for their baby. "The name is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There's a shortlist," he stated. He also teased that the name "rhymes with purple" and "rhymes with orange" saying there was a theme to it.

The "Beer Never Broke My Heart" singer continued, "If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn't matter to me as long as it's healthy...I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, and I could afford a good coach. I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years -- finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team."

The couple officially tied the knot in August 2020, after they announced their engagement in November 2018 after dating in 2016.

