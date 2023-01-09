Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Shares Hilarious Videos of Husband for Viral 'Your Man' Trend

Caroline Bryan is laying claim to her man, Luke Bryan, in a hilarious new video. Caroline took to Instagram to share a video full of hilarious clips of her superstar husband set to a sound that has gone viral on TikTok. The sound, originally from The Steve Wilkos Show, features the talk show host asking a show guest if she really wants to stay with the man she has chosen.

"This is your man? Look at the screen," he asks.

"That's mine. And I'm gonna stick beside him," the guest answers.

This soundbite has resulted in hilarious videos in which TikTok users set the sound next to videos of their partners doing humorous or goofy things. Lucky for Caroline, she seems to have no shortage of these clips when it comes to Bryan. The video features clips of the singer striking funny poses, chopping onions with sunglasses on, dancing, and falling off an inflatable slide in the ocean, among others. Caroline simply wrote, "That's mine," with a heart eyes emoji in the caption.

Luke and Caroline Bryan are known for sharing funny and sweet moments from their life together and with their family. The two had another successful "pranksmas" season, in which they pranked each other and their family members during the Christmas season. The couple also recently celebrated Caroline's birthday, and Bryan shared a video from the birthday celebration on Dec. 31.

"Happy birthday to my love. Love you so much. Thank you for being an amazing mom. Auntie. And wife. Glad yo Butt was bornt. I love you @linabryan3. Hope it's been great," he wrote.

Caroline and Luke were married on December 8, 2006.

