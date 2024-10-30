Luke Bryan's Favorite Food Is Perfect For Those Sick Days When You're Feeling Down

While his guilty pleasure food is popcorn, his favorite dish to make is the perfect thing for a sick day. Luke Bryan's favorite food is some good old fashion homemade chicken and rice soup. A steaming bowl of soup is just what you need to get your immune system back up and running again. So good, even the stars eat it!

Luke Bryan's Favorite Food Is So Simple

Some people may assume that because he is rich and famous that his favorite food would be something exotic. However, in an interview with Yahoo Food Luke Bryan dishes was his favorite foods were. When it comes to guilty pleasure food, he is all about the popcorn. In regards to what he eats when on the road, it is typically a bowl of soup or a BLT. However, when it comes to Luke Bryan's favorite food to cook he said, "My favorite thing to make is homemade chicken and rice soup."

Not only does his favorite food sound delicious, but it is also nutritious. This is especially true if you are feeling under the weather. This soup is perfect for when you are sick. Since we don't have Luke Bryan's specific recipe, we will have to settle with what can be found on the internet. Luckily, the internet is full of delicious recipes and insights.

Homemade Chicken And Rice Soup Recipe

The Cozy Cook shares an incredible recipe for this soup on their website and it honestly sounds divine. Here is the recipe:

Ingredients:

Seasonings

t teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon EACH: dried parsley, oregano, thyme, mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Soup

2 tablespoons butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

1/2 cup diced carrots

2 ribs celery, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

5 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon soy sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 1/4lb. bone-in chicken breast

fresh parsley, to garnish

Rice

1 1/2 cups chicken broth

3/4 cups white long grain rice, uncooked

To see specific cooking instructions be sure to check out her website and learn just how to make this incredible soup. Serve it up and enjoy Luke Bryan's favorite food.

Why This Soup Is Perfect For Sick Days

Besides the fact that soup is super soothing when you're sick, this particular soup packs a punch when it comes to helping with sickness. Warm liquids like soup can help open up your congested nasal passageways, soothe a sore throat, and warm up your body. Additionally, it provides hydration and is easy on the stomach to digest.

Medicine Plus also shares that soup "provides fluid, which thins mucus and helps prevent dehydration." So besides being Luke Bryan's favorite food, and just being all-around delicious, chicken and rice soup is also the perfect meal for your next sick day.