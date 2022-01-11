Luke Bryan Has a Special Surprise For His Wife Caroline's New Years Eve Birthday

Luke Bryan's wife Caroline shares a birthday with New Year's Eve. Despite the fact that it's a major holiday, the country superstar wanted to make sure that she still felt special on the day she turned 42 years old. Caroline and her friends, one of whom shared her birthday, were in for a real treat when they visited Bryan's Watersound, Fla. cigar bar, Shore Things Cigars.

Read More: Luke and Caroline Bryan Created an Animal Rescue Farm in Honor of Their Niece

As Caroline and her friends enter Shore Things Cigars they are greeted by a bartender that has two bottles of Cristal Champagne in hand, each bottle with a sparkling candle. In a sweet Instagram post, Bryan posted a video of the sparkling champagne bottles and wished his longtime love a Happy Birthday, cheekily saying "We drankin the good stuff." He's definitely correct because a nice bottle of Cristal goes for over $200...a fun surprise for the ladies to say the least!

In his post, Bryan adds, "I love you. So happy yo butt was born. Love ya"

Later on New Year's Eve, Bryan appeared on the CBS Special New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash. He performed his own songs as well as a Kenny Chesney cover on the pre-recorded performance.

The country star and his wife have been together since before he hit it big in the music industry and she's been by his side ever since. Not only do they share two boys together -- Thomas and Tatum, but also took in his nieces and nephew after the passing of his sister and brother-in-law. If you follow along with the Bryan family on social media, they genuinely seem like a fun group who love joking around and spending time with each other. They are definitely one of our favorite couples in country music.

Related Videos