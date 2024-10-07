Luke Bryan Walks Back Statements About Beyoncé, Claims Media Misinterpreted Him

Luke Bryan is setting the record straight. The singer recently shared his thoughts on Beyoncé entering country music during a podcast appearance. However, he felt the media twisted his words in ways that he didn't mean.

Bryan said he wasn't trying to criticize Beyoncé. He just wanted to offer his own advice on the matter. Bryan has nothing but good will for the artist.

He wrote on X, "Hey yall, I'm wrapping up the last night of my tour tonight and it's been an amazing time. For that I am thankful. I am posting tonight based on the ridiculous nature of the headlines I have read the last couple days from an interview on the Andy Cohen show I did this week when I was promoting my album. I feel in my heart I could not let media create a false narrative. As I read thru the comments of some of you I just want to say that I encourage all of you to listen to the interview instead of reading click bait headlines. You will hear my tone and intentions which were not negative. I respect Beyonce and I love how loyal her fans are. I spend a lot of time supporting other artists. I want everyone to win. Love yall."

Luke Bryan On Beyoncé

Previously, Bryan shared his thoughts on the CMA Awards snubbing Beyoncé. He explained that it was a complicated issue.

"It's a tricky question," Bryan said. "Obviously Beyoncé made a country album. And Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back, and if she doesn't get something they want, man, they come at you ... as fans should do."

Bryan said, "It's a tough thing to say" on why Beyoncé got snubbed by the CMA awards. "I mean, listen, I'm all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that. But just by declaring that, just because she made one..." he said.

Bryan confessed that sometimes artists get overlooked. He also suggested that Beyoncé could better mingle with other country folks.

"Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody's mad about it," said Bryan. "But where things get a little tricky ... you know, if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit."