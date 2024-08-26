Luke Bryan's Tour Truck Gets Jammed Under Bridge In Chicago

Life on the road for a major country music superstar ain't a cinch. Singers encounter all kinds of pesky issues. There can be bad weather that delays flights, sickness which forces cancellations, the rigor of moving from place to place and living in hotels, plus overzealous fans and media. But Luke Bryan's tour encountered quite an obstacle recently when a semi carrying gear for his Mind Of A Country Boy tour got wedged under a bridge in Chicago. Whoops!

What in the world happened in the fabled Windy City to the tour of Luke Bryan? He is one of our favorite country music stars and American Idol judges. Let's check it out!

What A Headache For Luke Bryan, Other Motorists, and Chicago

A Crossbeam Under The Bridge Prevented The Truck From Moving

Per countryrebel.com, "On Saturday, August 24th, [Bryan's] show scheduled at Wrigley Field the following day was put in jeopardy when a semi-truck carrying gear for the show got stuck beneath an overpass in Chicago. It appears the rig was traveling along Lake Shore Drive, the expressway through the city, when the top of the trailer collided with a crossbeam on the underside of the bridge, preventing the truck from moving further."

It Was Very Obvious Who The Truck Was For

Luke Bryan couldn't cloak himself in anonymity in this situation. The huge stuck truck bore conspicuous "Jockey Outdoors branding" along with "Bryan's image and name."

It turns out that massive vehicles such as the truck are forbidden on Lake Shore Drive. Despite posted warnings, incidents like this reportedly occur anyway from time to time.

The truck remained where it was "for a few hours. No injuries were reported, and Luke Bryan was not present when the collision occurred."

Yet Another Problem Cropped Up

Luke Bryan Was Sick But He Went On With The Concert

What a big-hearted trouper Luke Bryan is! He was dealing with bronchitis for his concert on August 25, the day after the truck issue. He got out there on stage anyway even though he had some reported difficulty singing due to his illness. Bryan even had his opening acts come out to help.

One loyal fan on X appreciated Bryan's extra effort despite his feeling under the weather. "@lukebryan is every person who had a big presentation, but ended up sick as a dog, knew they should cancel, but sucked it up & showed up anyway to get the job done. He told the truth, leaned on his headliners, pivoted his playlist & did not disappoint tonight at #WrigleyField."

You're the best, Luke Bryan! No wonder you are at the top of the country music mountain!