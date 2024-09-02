Luke Bryan Will Be Honored With A-Maze-Ing Corn Maze In South Dakota - Check It Out

Luke Bryan has received all sorts of accolades, but this one really takes the cake - or maybe we should say the corn husk! The charming and talented singer who is also an American Idol host is going to be honored with his very own corn maze in South Dakota!

The Mazing Ares Pumpkin Patch in Yankton, South Dakota, announced that it will create a five-acre corn maze as a tribute to Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year, per ktiv.com. The maze will reportedly feature a likeness of Bryan, along with his name. It commemorates Bryan's Farm Tour, which kicks of this month.

People can come by and make their way through the Luke Bryan maze on weekends from September 14 to October 27. Sounds like a place with plenty of great fall family fun!

Bryan Is Getting Farm Honors In The U.S. And Canada Coinciding With His Farm Tour This Year

It's Like Luke Bryan Maze Mania!

According to ktiv.com, '"This is a fun time to be working with Luke, as he hits the road for his annual farm concert tour, and we're excited to honor him in so many of our mazes this year. Our mazes are all about bringing people out to the farm and providing good, clean family fun and we know those things are just as important to Luke," said Brett Herbst, the founder of the MAiZE Inc.'"

The outlet added that, "According to Mazing Acres, the pumpkin patch is one out of more than 35 farms honoring the country musician, across both Canada and the United States this fall season."

Everybody's on the Luke Bryan bandwagon this autumn!

The Mazing Acres Luke Bryan Maze, Described

It's Going To Be A Lively And Immersive Experience Featuring Lots Of Luke

There will be opportunities to play Luke Bryan trivia games and hunt for clues in the maze, according to the venue. There'll be music (Luke Bryan's, of course!) as well as photo ops that are "Luke Bryan-themed."

Some of the other activities that visitors can enjoy will be paintball, live music, and a megaslide.