Luke Bryan Tells Carrie Underwood to 'Up Her Therapist' Ahead of American Idol

Carrie Underwood may have plenty of her own reps on American Idol as a contestant. Sure, she went ahead and won the whole thing. But Luke Bryan is letting her know that the judges table is a totally different ball game. Moreover, she might want to ready herself from the playful heckling from her other two judges.

Recently, Luke finds himself on Audacy's 100.7 The Wolf, promoting the upcoming season of American Idol. There, he welcomes Carrie Underwood aboard. However, he doesn't end it without getting a few playful jabs in on his new partner in crime. Bryan tells Carrie to give her therapist a call to set up some more appointments. "If she has a therapist, she's probably going to have to double [up] to deal with me and Lionel," he jests. "Do therapists do gift cards? I can call her therapist and gift her a voucher."

Luke Bryan Seems To Be a Lock For Future American Idol Seasons After Rumors of Departure

Luke poking fun at Carrie Underwood definitely suggests a happy union for this upcoming season. However, it wasn't exactly promised that he would be coming back to American Idol either.

Last month, Life & Style spoke with an insider that the American Idol insiders are frustrated with the show's ratings. Consequently, the executives find themselves mulling the idea of scrapping the entire judge's panel. The thinking is, they're already losing their big name in Katy Perry. You might as well get an entirely fresh batch of faces.

Moreover, Luke adds fuel to the fire when speaking with Billboard. He inserts a little bit of uncertainty on his own fate when Katy Perry departed. ""We currently haven't heard what the story is on who's coming back. I think Disney is just trying to figure out what they want to do. We're just kind of sitting back and waiting until they decide," he explains.

Thankfully, it seems like Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie are here to stay. It would be incredibly awkward for the country crooner to do all this promo just to be out of the job anyway.