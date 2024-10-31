Luke Bryan Talks Tractors With 9-Year-Old In Adorable Video

While you may be accustomed to seeing Luke Bryan on stage, you may be surprised to find out he is just as comfortable on a farm. That's right, this cowboy is just as much of a farmer as he is superstar. Although he thinks he is a country boy farmer through and through, he may have finally met his match. Luke Bryan and 9-year-old Jackson Laux had an in-depth conversation about tractors and it is just too cute to handle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Talks Tractors

Taste Of Country shares how Luke Bryan "grew up on a peanut farm" and has a large expanse of knowledge when it comes to farming. However, when he sat down with 9-year-old Jackson Laux I think he was surprised to have found a potential rival. The tiny farmer has become somewhat of a viral farming sensation.

Known as a tractor expert and pro farmer this little 9-year-old has bee impressing people left and right with this knowledge. He has made appearances on the Like A Farmer Podcast, the Jennifer Hudson Show and has met many stars including Blake Shelton. Everyone who meets this young man adores him.

Now, Luke Bryan joins in the fun and talks tractors with him.

The video starts off with Luke Bryan saying, "I've never met anyone that knows more about tractors than him, right?" To which Laux humbly replies, "There's probably people that know more." From there Luke Bryan asks the 9-year-old all sorts of tractor trivia. While little Jackson Laux may not have known the answer to the first question that did not deter him from sharing his incredible knowledge.

Jackson Laux also brought with him some impressive tractor and farming questions for Luke Bryan. It was a duel off to see which country boy knew more about farming and tractors.

The Internet Loves 9-Year-Old Jackson Laux

While talking tractors with Luke Bryan Jackson Laux impressed not only the celebrity but the world as well. Positive comments came flooding in on his video. One user wrote, "How do I get your fan card?" Another added, "Jackson is an amazing old soul." A third chimed in, "Love Jackson! He's brilliant!"