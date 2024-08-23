Luke Bryan Shares His Thoughts About Carrie Underwood Joining 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan is opening up about Carrie Underwood joining the judges' table for American Idol. And Bryan is already excited about it.
Speaking with Extra at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, Bryan said that Underwood is more than qualified for the position. He's excited about what she brings to the table.
Luke Bryan On Carrie Underwood
Meanwhile, Bryan isn't the only one reacting Underwood. Lionel Richie also opened up about the new judge. He said, "There's only one Katy... let me just make that statement clear."
He continued, "I want Carrie to come in and find her person out there, her person. I'm very happy they got Carrie, because... we want someone who is going to bring their light to the table."
He also added, "Carrie understands this better than anyone. She came from here. This is where she started... So, we welcome her... Her addition to this show is going to be amazing. She knows exactly what this navigation is all about... She'll be able to mentor all the way through and even to the point of the winners."