Luke Bryan Shares His Thoughts About Carrie Underwood Joining 'American Idol'

Luke Bryan is opening up about Carrie Underwood joining the judges' table for American Idol. And Bryan is already excited about it.

Speaking with Extra at the 17th Academy of Country Music Honors, Bryan said that Underwood is more than qualified for the position. He's excited about what she brings to the table.

He said, "Carrie's got all the tools to navigate. If you can win 'American Idol,' I think you are certainly qualified to be able to judge it."



The added, "Her pedigree of her career and everything from winning it to all the things she's done, it has been pretty amazing. I'm just excited to sit behind the judges table with her... She is just beyond a class act. I can't wait to be working with her." Bryan also opened up about receiving the ACM Lifting Lives Award. Bryan said that his wife Caroline has been his partner-in-crime and helped direct a lot of their philanthropic efforts. He said,"This is a big one that Caroline and I can share together because, just the whole philanthropic aspect of what our life is about she really steers the ship on that too... giving back has always felt like the right thing and I'm very honored." Luke Bryan On Carrie Underwood He added, "I've always felt very blessed to be able to do this and felt like it is all straight from God and you have to give back a little bit."



Meanwhile, Bryan isn't the only one reacting Underwood. Lionel Richie also opened up about the new judge. He said, "There's only one Katy... let me just make that statement clear."

He continued, "I want Carrie to come in and find her person out there, her person. I'm very happy they got Carrie, because... we want someone who is going to bring their light to the table."

He also added, "Carrie understands this better than anyone. She came from here. This is where she started... So, we welcome her... Her addition to this show is going to be amazing. She knows exactly what this navigation is all about... She'll be able to mentor all the way through and even to the point of the winners."